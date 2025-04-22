Cash Dividend On The Way From Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/25, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.48, payable on 5/23/25. As a percentage of RY's recent stock price of $115.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when RY shares open for trading on 4/24/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RY's low point in its 52 week range is $95.838 per share, with $128.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.31.

In Tuesday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

