Cash Dividend On The Way From RGC Resources (RGCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/26, RGC Resources, Inc. (Symbol: RGCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2175, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of RGCO's recent stock price of $22.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of RGC Resources, Inc. to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when RGCO shares open for trading on 4/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RGCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGCO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.68 per share, with $24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.78.

In Wednesday trading, RGC Resources, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.