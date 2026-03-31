Cash Dividend On The Way From Progressive (PGR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/2/26, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $200.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PGR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGR's low point in its 52 week range is $197.92 per share, with $289.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $200.62.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PGR makes up 13.73% of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PGR).

In Tuesday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.