Markets
PGR

Cash Dividend On The Way From Progressive (PGR)

March 31, 2026 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/2/26, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $200.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%.

PGR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PGR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Progressive Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PGR's low point in its 52 week range is $197.92 per share, with $289.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $200.62.

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PGR makes up 13.73% of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PGR).

In Tuesday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Chase Coleman Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of ASRT
 Cheap Blue Chip Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Chase Coleman Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of ASRT-> Cheap Blue Chip Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PGR
IAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.