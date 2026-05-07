Cash Dividend On The Way From Primis Financial (FRST)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, Primis Financial Corp (Symbol: FRST) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 5/22/26. As a percentage of FRST's recent stock price of $14.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Primis Financial Corp to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when FRST shares open for trading on 5/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FRST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRST's low point in its 52 week range is $8.78 per share, with $14.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.78.

In Thursday trading, Primis Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.