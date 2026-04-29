Cash Dividend On The Way From PG&E's 1st Preferred Shares

On 4/30/26, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of PCG.PRC's recent share price of $18.65, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of PCG.PRC to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRC shares open for trading on 4/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.70%, which compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRC shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 4.66% of the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) which is trading lower by about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).

In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 1.2%.

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