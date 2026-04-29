Cash Dividend On The Way From PG&E's 1st Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:
Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) makes up 4.66% of the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) which is trading lower by about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PCG).
In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 1.2%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding CLNS
Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.