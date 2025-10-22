Cash Dividend On The Way From Pentair (PNR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/24/25, Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 11/7/25. As a percentage of PNR's recent stock price of $109.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PNR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNR's low point in its 52 week range is $74.25 per share, with $113.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.33.

In Wednesday trading, Pentair PLC shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

