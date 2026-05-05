Cash Dividend On The Way From Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/26, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (Symbol: PGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of PGC's recent stock price of $42.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.415 per share, with $42.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.86.

In Tuesday trading, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.