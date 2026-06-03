Cash Dividend On The Way From PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PYPL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PYPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PYPL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.46 per share, with $79.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.48.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PYPL makes up 5.46% of the Global X FinTech ETF (Symbol: FINX) which is trading lower by about 2.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PYPL).
In Wednesday trading, PayPal Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.
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Further PYPL Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.