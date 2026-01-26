Cash Dividend On The Way From Paychex (PAYX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/28/26, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.08, payable on 2/27/26. As a percentage of PAYX's recent stock price of $106.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Paychex Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when PAYX shares open for trading on 1/28/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAYX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $106.47 per share, with $161.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.18.

In Monday trading, Paychex Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.