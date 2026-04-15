Cash Dividend On The Way From Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/26, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: PBHC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of PBHC's recent stock price of $13.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when PBHC shares open for trading on 4/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PBHC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBHC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.0567 per share, with $16.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.57.

In Wednesday trading, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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