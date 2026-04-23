Cash Dividend On The Way From Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/26, Ohio Valley Banc Corp (Symbol: OVBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/10/26. As a percentage of OVBC's recent stock price of $46.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when OVBC shares open for trading on 4/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OVBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVBC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.505 per share, with $47.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.41.

In Thursday trading, Ohio Valley Banc Corp shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.