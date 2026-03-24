Cash Dividend On The Way From North American Construction Group (NOA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/26/26, North American Construction Group Ltd (Symbol: NOA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 4/9/26. As a percentage of NOA's recent stock price of $14.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of North American Construction Group Ltd to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when NOA shares open for trading on 3/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NOA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.07 per share, with $18.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.28.

In Tuesday trading, North American Construction Group Ltd shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.