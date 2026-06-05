Cash Dividend On The Way From Mueller Paul (MUEL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/8/26, Mueller Paul CO (Symbol: MUEL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of MUEL's recent stock price of $469.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MUEL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUEL's low point in its 52 week range is $286 per share, with $550 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $469.20.

In Friday trading, Mueller Paul CO shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further MUEL Research:

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