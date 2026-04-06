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MSM

Cash Dividend On The Way From MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

April 06, 2026 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/26, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.87, payable on 4/22/26. As a percentage of MSM's recent stock price of $90.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when MSM shares open for trading on 4/8/26.

MSM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $68.10 per share, with $96.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.99.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MSM makes up 2.98% of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (Symbol: IBUY) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MSM).

In Monday trading, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XRDC
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XRDC-> Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSM
IBUY

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