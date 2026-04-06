Cash Dividend On The Way From MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/8/26, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.87, payable on 4/22/26. As a percentage of MSM's recent stock price of $90.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when MSM shares open for trading on 4/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $68.10 per share, with $96.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.99.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MSM makes up 2.98% of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (Symbol: IBUY) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MSM).

In Monday trading, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.