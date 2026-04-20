Cash Dividend On The Way From Mexico Fund (MXF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/22/26, Mexico Fund Inc (Symbol: MXF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of MXF's recent stock price of $22.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of Mexico Fund Inc to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when MXF shares open for trading on 4/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MXF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.7089 per share, with $23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.17.

In Monday trading, Mexico Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.