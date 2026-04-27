Cash Dividend On The Way From MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/26, MetroCity Bankshares Inc (Symbol: MCBS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of MCBS's recent stock price of $32.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of MetroCity Bankshares Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when MCBS shares open for trading on 4/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCBS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCBS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.501 per share, with $33.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.18.

In Monday trading, MetroCity Bankshares Inc shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

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