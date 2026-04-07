Cash Dividend On The Way From Marsh & McLennan (MRSH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/9/26, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (Symbol: MRSH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of MRSH's recent stock price of $173.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when MRSH shares open for trading on 4/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRSH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRSH's low point in its 52 week range is $164.89 per share, with $239.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.37.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MRSH makes up 10.35% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MRSH).

In Tuesday trading, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.