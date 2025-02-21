Cash Dividend On The Way From Marcus Corp. (MCS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/25/25, Marcus Corp. (Symbol: MCS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 3/17/25. As a percentage of MCS's recent stock price of $21.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.56 per share, with $23.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.64.

In Friday trading, Marcus Corp. shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

