Cash Dividend On The Way From Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/21/24, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.825, payable on 9/10/24. As a percentage of MPC's recent stock price of $180.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPC's low point in its 52 week range is $139.32 per share, with $221.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.56.

In Monday trading, Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.