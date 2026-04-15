Cash Dividend On The Way From Luxfer Holdings (LXFR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/26, Luxfer Holdings plc (Symbol: LXFR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 5/6/26. As a percentage of LXFR's recent stock price of $13.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Luxfer Holdings plc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when LXFR shares open for trading on 4/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LXFR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LXFR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.46 per share, with $16.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.15.

In Wednesday trading, Luxfer Holdings plc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.