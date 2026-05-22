Cash Dividend On The Way From Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/26, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.34, payable on 6/9/26. As a percentage of JNJ's recent stock price of $235.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Johnson & Johnson to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when JNJ shares open for trading on 5/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JNJ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNJ's low point in its 52 week range is $149.04 per share, with $251.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $233.78.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JNJ makes up 21.26% of the iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: IHE) which is trading up by about 1.5% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding JNJ).

In Friday trading, Johnson & Johnson shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.