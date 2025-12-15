Cash Dividend On The Way From Isabella Bank (ISBA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/17/25, Isabella Bank Corp (Symbol: ISBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 12/19/25. As a percentage of ISBA's recent stock price of $49.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Isabella Bank Corp to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when ISBA shares open for trading on 12/17/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ISBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISBA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.50 per share, with $54.3056 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.51.

In Monday trading, Isabella Bank Corp shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

