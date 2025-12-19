Cash Dividend On The Way From Invitation Homes (INVH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/23/25, Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 1/16/26. As a percentage of INVH's recent stock price of $27.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Invitation Homes Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when INVH shares open for trading on 12/23/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INVH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.02 per share, with $35.799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.29.

In Friday trading, Invitation Homes Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

