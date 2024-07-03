Cash Dividend On The Way From Invesco Mortgage Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/5/24, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 7/26/24. As a percentage of IVR's recent stock price of $9.39, this dividend works out to approximately 4.26%, so look for shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc to trade 4.26% lower — all else being equal — when IVR shares open for trading on 7/5/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IVR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.34 per share, with $12.3701 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.42.

In Wednesday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

