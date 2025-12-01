Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/3/25, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.72, payable on 1/1/26. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $98.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 12/3/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $58.76 per share, with $101.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.18.

In Monday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

