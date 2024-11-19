Cash Dividend On The Way From HF Sinclair (DINO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/21/24, HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/4/24. As a percentage of DINO's recent stock price of $43.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of HF Sinclair Corp to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when DINO shares open for trading on 11/21/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DINO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DINO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DINO's low point in its 52 week range is $38.25 per share, with $64.1599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.88.

In Tuesday trading, HF Sinclair Corp shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

