Cash Dividend On The Way From Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/25/26, Heritage Commerce Corp (Symbol: HTBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 4/8/26. As a percentage of HTBK's recent stock price of $12.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Heritage Commerce Corp to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when HTBK shares open for trading on 3/25/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTBK's low point in its 52 week range is $8.09 per share, with $13.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.35.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HTBK makes up 1.00% of the RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (Symbol: RFDA) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HTBK).

In Monday trading, Heritage Commerce Corp shares are currently up about 2.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.