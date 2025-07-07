Cash Dividend On The Way From HarborOne Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/25, HarborOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HONE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 7/23/25. As a percentage of HONE's recent stock price of $12.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when HONE shares open for trading on 7/9/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HONE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HONE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.89 per share, with $14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.29.

In Monday trading, HarborOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

