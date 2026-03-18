Cash Dividend On The Way From Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.54, payable on 4/6/26. As a percentage of HLNE's recent stock price of $100.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when HLNE shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HLNE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLNE's low point in its 52 week range is $92.77 per share, with $179.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.55.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HLNE makes up 3.86% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (Symbol: GPZ) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HLNE).

In Wednesday trading, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.