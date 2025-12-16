Cash Dividend On The Way From Greif (GEF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/18/25, Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.56, payable on 1/1/26. As a percentage of GEF's recent stock price of $70.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Greif Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when GEF shares open for trading on 12/18/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $48.23 per share, with $70.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.42.

In Tuesday trading, Greif Inc shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

