Cash Dividend On The Way From Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/23/24, Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 8/13/24. As a percentage of GBX's recent stock price of $48.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GBX shares open for trading on 7/23/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $32 per share, with $58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.48.

In Friday trading, Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.