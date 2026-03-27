Cash Dividend On The Way From Granite Construction (GVA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of GVA's recent stock price of $119.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GVA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GVA's low point in its 52 week range is $69.08 per share, with $137.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.17.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GVA makes up 2.80% of the Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (Symbol: BCUS) which is trading lower by about 2.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding GVA).

In Friday trading, Granite Construction Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.