Cash Dividend On The Way From Genie Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/18/26, Genie Energy Ltd (Symbol: GNE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 2/26/26. As a percentage of GNE's recent stock price of $14.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Genie Energy Ltd to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when GNE shares open for trading on 2/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GNE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.05 per share, with $28.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.63.

In Tuesday trading, Genie Energy Ltd shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.

