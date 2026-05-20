Cash Dividend On The Way From Evergy (EVRG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.695, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $83.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 5/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EVRG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVRG's low point in its 52 week range is $64.70 per share, with $85.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.30.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EVRG makes up 3.48% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXU) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EVRG).

In Wednesday trading, Evergy Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.