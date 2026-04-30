Cash Dividend On The Way From Entergy (ETR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.64, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of ETR's recent stock price of $115.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Entergy Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when ETR shares open for trading on 5/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ETR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETR's low point in its 52 week range is $79.40 per share, with $117.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.50.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ETR makes up 23.43% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding ETR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to ETR, which trades under the symbol ETI.PR — more info ».

In Thursday trading, Entergy Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.