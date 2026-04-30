Markets
ETR

Cash Dividend On The Way From Entergy (ETR)

April 30, 2026 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/1/26, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.64, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of ETR's recent stock price of $115.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Entergy Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when ETR shares open for trading on 5/1/26.

ETR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ETR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Entergy Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ETR's low point in its 52 week range is $79.40 per share, with $117.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.50.

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ETR makes up 23.43% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding ETR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to ETR, which trades under the symbol ETI.PR — more info ».

In Thursday trading, Entergy Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Dividend Stocks
 BW Insider Buying
 Cheap REIT Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ETR
BTAL

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