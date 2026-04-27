Cash Dividend On The Way From Entegris (ENTG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/26, Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of ENTG's recent stock price of $155.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $66.315 per share, with $159.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.75.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ENTG makes up 22.06% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding ENTG).

In Monday trading, Entegris Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.