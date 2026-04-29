Cash Dividend On The Way From Emera (EMA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Emera Inc (Symbol: EMA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7325, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of EMA's recent stock price of $52.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of Emera Inc to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when EMA shares open for trading on 5/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EMA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMA's low point in its 52 week range is $41.90 per share, with $54.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.77.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EMA makes up 2.51% of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EMA).

In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.