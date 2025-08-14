Cash Dividend On The Way From DHT Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/18/25, DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 8/25/25. As a percentage of DHT's recent stock price of $11.34, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of DHT Holdings Inc to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when DHT shares open for trading on 8/18/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DHT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.6701 per share, with $12.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.35.

In Thursday trading, DHT Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.