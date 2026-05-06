Cash Dividend On The Way From Dana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of DAN's recent stock price of $35.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DAN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.48 per share, with $39.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.78.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DAN makes up 3.70% of the Guinness Atkinson Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (Symbol: MOTO) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DAN).

In Wednesday trading, Dana Inc shares are currently up about 3.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.