Cash Dividend On The Way From Community Bancorp (CMTV)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/26, Community Bancorp. (Symbol: CMTV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of CMTV's recent stock price of $38.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Community Bancorp. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when CMTV shares open for trading on 4/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMTV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMTV's low point in its 52 week range is $17.13 per share, with $42.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.50.

In Wednesday trading, Community Bancorp. shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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