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CBSH

Cash Dividend On The Way From Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

June 03, 2026 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/26, Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 6/23/26. As a percentage of CBSH's recent stock price of $51.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when CBSH shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

CBSH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBSH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Commerce Bancshares Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CBSH's low point in its 52 week range is $46.9859 per share, with $63.1857 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.72.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CBSH makes up 3.54% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CBSH).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to CBSH, which trades under the symbol CBSHP — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CBSH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CBSH Split History-> ETFs Holding CBSH-> Closed End Funds Trading at a Discount to NAV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CBSH
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