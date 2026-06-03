Cash Dividend On The Way From Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 6/23/26. As a percentage of CBSH's recent stock price of $51.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when CBSH shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CBSH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBSH's low point in its 52 week range is $46.9859 per share, with $63.1857 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.72.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CBSH makes up 3.54% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CBSH).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to CBSH, which trades under the symbol CBSHP — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CBSH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.