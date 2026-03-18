Cash Dividend On The Way From Citizens Financial Group's Preferred Stock, Series E

On 3/20/26, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 4/6/26. As a percentage of CFG.PRE's recent share price of $19.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of CFG.PRE to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when CFG.PRE shares open for trading on 3/20/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.33%, which compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG.PRE shares, versus CFG:

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) makes up 8.13% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (EAOR) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CFG).

In Wednesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are off about 0.2%.

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