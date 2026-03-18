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CFG.PRE

Cash Dividend On The Way From Citizens Financial Group's Preferred Stock, Series E

March 18, 2026 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/20/26, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 4/6/26. As a percentage of CFG.PRE's recent share price of $19.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of CFG.PRE to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when CFG.PRE shares open for trading on 3/20/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.33%, which compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG.PRE shares, versus CFG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:

CFG.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) makes up 8.13% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (EAOR) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CFG).

In Wednesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are off about 0.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks Channel
 Funds Holding EWV
 Energy Stock Dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Stocks Channel-> Funds Holding EWV-> Energy Stock Dividends-> More articles by this source->

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