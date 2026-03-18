Cash Dividend On The Way From Citizens Financial Group's Preferred Stock, Series E

Below is a dividend history chart for CFG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) makes up 8.13% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (EAOR) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CFG).
In Wednesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc's 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: CFG.PRE) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFG) are off about 0.2%.
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