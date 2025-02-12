Cash Dividend On The Way From Chevron (CVX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/14/25, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.71, payable on 3/10/25. As a percentage of CVX's recent stock price of $157.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Chevron Corporation to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when CVX shares open for trading on 2/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $135.3672 per share, with $167.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.55.

In Wednesday trading, Chevron Corporation shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.