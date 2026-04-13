Cash Dividend On The Way From Brookfield Renewable Partners' Class A Preference Shares, Series 5

As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 13.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:
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In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 0.2%.
Also see: Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of RINF
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.