Cash Dividend On The Way From Brookfield Renewable Partners' Class A Preference Shares, Series 5

On 4/15/26, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of BRF.PRE's recent share price of $21.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of BRF.PRE to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when BRF.PRE shares open for trading on 4/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.76%.

As of last close, BRF.PRE was trading at a 13.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRE shares, versus BEP.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5:

In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 5 (TSX: BRF-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 0.2%.

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