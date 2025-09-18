Cash Dividend On The Way From Broadcom (AVGO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/22/25, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.59, payable on 9/30/25. As a percentage of AVGO's recent stock price of $346.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVGO's low point in its 52 week range is $138.10 per share, with $374.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $349.50.

In Thursday trading, Broadcom Inc shares are currently down about 3.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.