Cash Dividend On The Way From Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/25, Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 8/14/25. As a percentage of BSM's recent stock price of $12.60, this dividend works out to approximately 2.38%, so look for shares of Black Stone Minerals LP to trade 2.38% lower — all else being equal — when BSM shares open for trading on 8/7/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.98 per share, with $15.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.73.

In Tuesday trading, Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

