Cash Dividend On The Way From BHP Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/6/26, BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $1.46, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of BHP's recent stock price of $78.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of BHP Group Ltd to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when BHP shares open for trading on 3/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.73 per share, with $83.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.49.

In Wednesday trading, BHP Group Ltd shares are currently off about 5.6% on the day.

