Markets
BHP

Cash Dividend On The Way From BHP Group

March 04, 2026 — 10:18 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $1.46, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of BHP's recent stock price of $78.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of BHP Group Ltd to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when BHP shares open for trading on 3/6/26.

BHP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

BHP Group Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.73 per share, with $83.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.49.

In Wednesday trading, BHP Group Ltd shares are currently off about 5.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Newsletters
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WSCI
 Funds Holding ARDT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Newsletters-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WSCI-> Funds Holding ARDT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.