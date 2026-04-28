Cash Dividend On The Way From Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of APLE's recent stock price of $13.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when APLE shares open for trading on 4/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APLE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APLE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.85 per share, with $13.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.35.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, APLE makes up 5.20% of the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (Symbol: BEDZ) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.