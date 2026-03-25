Cash Dividend On The Way From Alerus Financial (ALRS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, Alerus Financial Corp (Symbol: ALRS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of ALRS's recent stock price of $24.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Alerus Financial Corp to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when ALRS shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALRS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALRS's low point in its 52 week range is $15.78 per share, with $26.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.21.

In Wednesday trading, Alerus Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.