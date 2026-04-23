Markets
PEO

Cash Dividend On The Way From Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)

April 23, 2026 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/26, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (Symbol: PEO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 5/27/26. As a percentage of PEO's recent stock price of $26.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when PEO shares open for trading on 4/27/26.

PEO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PEO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PEO's low point in its 52 week range is $18.7522 per share, with $28.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.51.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Utility Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of FKU
 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utility Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of FKU-> Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.