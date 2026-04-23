Cash Dividend On The Way From Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (Symbol: PEO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 5/27/26. As a percentage of PEO's recent stock price of $26.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when PEO shares open for trading on 4/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PEO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEO's low point in its 52 week range is $18.7522 per share, with $28.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.51.

In Thursday trading, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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